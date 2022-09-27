Chicago Blackhawks get first look at young talent in preseason play

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not just Luke Richardson's first game as the Chicago Blackhawks head coach when his team hosts the St. Louis Blues at the United Center, it's a first for rookies like first-round pick Kevin Korchinski.

Youth is being served in buckets, not thimbles as the Hawks go deep into a rebuild, leading to Richardson finding a delicate balance with his lineups on the ice.

"We just try to do our best job of matching pairings," Richardson said. "We try to give a young guy and experienced guy. Up front, we're looking for some chemistry, so you put [together] some guys who are the same style of players, energy guys or skill guys and sometimes you have to mix and match a little bit in the middle there."

Richardson has plenty to sort out. The Blackhawks have six preseason games over the next 12 days.