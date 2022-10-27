After Bears deal Quinn, young players have chance to step up

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears put up a season-high 33 points during the team's last game in New England, but they'll have to level up this Sunday in Dallas where they'll face the NFL second-stingiest score defense.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn checked in with a team still rebounding after a big departure.

It's next man up on the Bears defensive line the day after trading away Robert Quinn. The move provides an opportunity for guys like Trevis Gipson and rookie Dominque Robinson but also means losing a mentor and a friend.

"It is very weird," Gipson said. "It's down and up if I'm being completely honest. It was sad and I didn't expect it. Even when I came in my rookie year, I've always been with Rob, he showed me the ropes. It was hard telling him goodbye. It is an opportunity. I'm just going to give it my all.

Robinson said, "It's a big opportunity. It's been like this since college almost. It's the next man up. You never know when your opportunity is going to come. We got some shoes to fill. The higher ups, they felt comfortable with us taking over, so we gotta put on."

On the offensive line, Sam Mustipher will get an opportunity to start again at center with Lucas Patrick officially going on the injured reserve list. This comes just one week after Mustipher was benched in favor of Patrick.

"Initially there was frustration, but then you step back, you take a look at film, and the things you have to improve on and the reason why you got benched," Mustipher said. "Then it's pretty easy. That frustration, for me, went away pretty fast. It's what can I do to get better? What can I do to make sure the next time I get on the field, I stay on the field?"

Mustipher said he has changed some things about his pass protection but it's hard to complain about anyone's run blocking on this offensive line. The Bears currently lead the league in rushing.