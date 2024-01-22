Watch CBS News
Chicago Bears working to hire Shane Waldron as new offensive coordinator, NFL Network reports

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, according to the NFL network insider. 

Waldron, 44, spent three seasons as the Seahawks' OC. He also served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Redskins, and New England Patriots.

The Bears fired OC Luke Getsy earlier this month, along with quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts.

It marked the Bears' most drastic offensive staffing change since 2022, when Matt Eberflus took over as head coach.  

This is a developing story. 

