Luke Getsy out as Chicago Bears offensive coordinator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After another inconsistent season from the Chicago Bears offense, the team has fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, according to national reports.

The move likely signals head coach Matt Eberflus himself will return for the 2024 season, but Getsy's firing but leaves the Bears needing to hire both new offensive and defensive coordinators for next season. Eberflus called plays for the defense most of the season in 2023, after former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in September.

The Bears also still have a decision to make at quarterback, after Justin Fields failed to cement himself as the long-terms solution. Fields still has another year on his rookie contract, and the Bears have until May to decide if they will exercise a fifth-year option for 2025, but they also hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, giving them their pick among top prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels.

The Bears are expected to hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.