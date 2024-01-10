Watch CBS News
Sports

Luke Getsy out as Chicago Bears offensive coordinator

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After another inconsistent season from the Chicago Bears offense, the team has fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, according to national reports.

The move likely signals head coach Matt Eberflus himself will return for the 2024 season, but Getsy's firing but leaves the Bears needing to hire both new offensive and defensive coordinators for next season. Eberflus called plays for the defense most of the season in 2023, after former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in September.

The Bears also still have a decision to make at quarterback, after Justin Fields failed to cement himself as the long-terms solution. Fields still has another year on his rookie contract, and the Bears have until May to decide if they will exercise a fifth-year option for 2025, but they also hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, giving them their pick among top prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels.

The Bears are expected to hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 9:44 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.