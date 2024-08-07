Chicago Bears OC Shane Waldron says Caleb Williams has dealt well with growing pains

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has had a lot to take in during his first NFL training camp, but he's not the only one adjusting to new information this season.

Williams and the Bears passing game have had some expected growing pains. It was another rough day on Wednesday for Williams and the first-team offense, which included an interception by safety Kevin Byard. That pick came even with the rest of the secondary all on the sidelines because of various injuries.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said he likes how Williams has handled the frustration and has seen tangible evidence of progress.

"When you watch him go through his reads and his progressions right there, I think, going to where the ball should go is happening way more times than not," Waldron said. "And some of the things that haven't worked out have been just from a near miss here or an angle that wasn't feeling it the right way there....But he's been doing a great job reading with his feet, sticking within progressions, recognizing coverage structures, so seeing all those things is what really gives you the confidence moving forward."

Santos works on tackling with new kickoff rules

Kicker Cairo Santos is still trying to get confident with the new NFL kickoff rule. It didn't happen in the Hall of Fame game, but Santos expects more returners to break through the line of coverage guys, meaning the 5-foot-8 Santos may more often be the last line of defense.

"I think there's going to be more opportunities for an open-field tackle," Santos said. "Which, I can't say that I've done many, but I'm gonna definitely try in the safest way I can."

Santos said he's been preparing for such tackling by focusing on sweeping the ankles and wrapping the opponent's legs, which would provide the "best chance that we can bring him down without getting hurt."

"Obviously, shoulder to shoulder, I'm not going to win," he said. "Putting the head in there, not healthy."

Santos said he did not bulk up this offseason to be better equipped to make tackles. He has watched a lot of tackling techniques too, but, as he put it, the returners are good at making defenders miss.