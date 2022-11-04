After busy week, Chicago Bears gear up to face the Miami Dolphins

3 things we learned as the Chicago Bears prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Chicago Bears prepare for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins, they have some good injury news.

Offensive lineman Tevin Jenkins was back at practice as a full participant. He had been limited by a back injury.

Newly-acquired receiver Chase Claypool will be ready to go Sunday against the Dolphins. There's no word on how big a role he'll have.

The big question is with quarterback Justin Fields improving, are fans going to see a tilt to the passing game in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's playcalling?

"We're going to do whatever it takes to win," Getsy said. "That's been my focus and the way we approach everything. So, if that's the best way to win, then yes. If that's not the best way to win, then no. Our matchups are more important to me than stat line for anybody. So we're going to try to get players in the best position to go have some success."

On the defensive side, it looks like Nicholas Morrow will fill the departed Roquan Smith's spot at weak side linebacker with Jack Sanborn playing more at strong side. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said they've been switching them around at practice.

Either way, it looks like the rookie Sanborn, a Lake Zurich native, will have a larger role.