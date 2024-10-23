Chicago Bears offense focuses on details, aims to improve 1st quarter performance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams isn't the only Chicago Bear who will have a Washington, D.C. homecoming this weekend when they take on the Commanders.

Williams grew up in the D.C. area. Between the pandemic and college, he hasn't played a football game there since his junior year of high school. Receiver DJ Moore played his college ball at nearby Maryland.

The two are part of an offense that's finally clicking and they're more concerned with keeping their rhythm and racking up a fourth-straight win.

Williams was downplaying a potential matchup with No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels, who many not play because of a rib injury. Williams is more focused on the Bears offense staying in the flow, after scoring 95 points in three wins heading into the bye.

"The flow of it is us being the flow, understanding the flow and us staying in it," he said. "We gotta be a little bit better at the deep ball and things like that, myself, and the first quarter, we gotta come out and be better. We've scored a bunch in the second, third and fourth quarter, but first quarter for sure, we gotta be better."

Moore said part of what's helped the Bears' offense find its flow has been a heightened focus in practice after the loss in Indianapolis.

"Walkthroughs done got real detailed," Moore said. "If you ain't out there doing the right thing, it will be seen and we're gonna redo it and that's what really has been the difference right now."

Fellow receiver Keenan Allen added, "I think we've just made it a point of emphasis just to clean up the details in the walkthrough, and once you start making the habits, the basics, then you start doing it over and over and over and so you start to look good on game day."

Starting safety Jaquan Brisker remained in concussion protocol 17 days after suffering an injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus said there's always concern when it comes to concussions, but they're hoping he's getting better every day.

The Bears and Commanders will kick off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on CBS Chicago.