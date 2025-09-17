Chicago Avenue bridge over Chicago River to close for more than a year for reconstruction

The Chicago Avenue bridge over the Chicago River will close for more than a year starting at the end of September, as crews prepare to replace the bridge, the riverwalk below, and the adjacent Halsted Street viaduct.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said Chicago Avenue will close to all traffic between Larrabee Street and Peoria Street starting on Sept. 29. Halsted Street already has been closed between the Chicago River and Ancona Street.

CDOT said the existing temporary Chicago Avenue bridge will be replaced with a new permanent tied-arch bridge.

The city also will build a new riverwalk connection under the bridge, fully replace the Chicago Avenue-Halsted Street viaduct, upgrade traffic signals and street lighting in the area, install dedicated CTA bus lanes on Chicago Avenue, and add protected bike lanes on Halsted Street.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2026.

While the Chicago Avenue bridge is closed, eastbound traffic will be detoured via Ashland Avenue, Division Street, and LaSalle Drive back to Chicago Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured via Orleans Street, Division Street, and Ashland Avenue back to Chicago Avenue.

Traffic on Halsted street already is being detoured; with northbound traffic using Grand Avenue, Orleans Street, and Division Street back to Halsted, and southbound traffic using Division Street, LaSalle Drive, and Grand Avenue back to Halsted.

Meantime, construction continues on the permanent Bally's riverfront casino site at 777 W. Chicago Av., next to the Chicago Avenue bridge. Bally's has said it plans to open the casino in September 2026.