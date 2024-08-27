Watch CBS News
Local News

Demolition begins Tuesday for Bally's casino at former Tribune publishing site

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

Demolition to begin for Bally's Casino
Demolition to begin for Bally's Casino 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS) — Demolition begins Tuesday at the site of Bally's permanent casino in Chicago's River West neighborhood. 

The new casino will be built at the site of the former Chicago Tribune Freedom Center printing facility at Halsted Street and Chicago Avenue.

In July, Bally's announced it had entered into a $940 million deal with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., a real estate investment trust, for essential funding for its casino. 

The future casino will include a 500-room hotel tower, a 3,000-seat theatre and six restaurants. 

The project is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to Chicago. 

Bally's officials plan to open the permanent location in the fall of 2026.   

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.