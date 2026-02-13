Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police investigating armed robbery at Irving Park 7-11

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are investigating an overnight armed robbery at a 7-11 in the city's Irving Park neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department said around 3:45 a.m., an employee opened the door for a man at the 7-11 store in the 4300 block of North Kimball Avenue near Montrose.

The man pushed his way inside, armed with a knife, and demanded money. He got away with a little over $100.

The suspect was described as walking with a limp an drove off in an blue SUV.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by the Chicago Police Department is ongoing. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue