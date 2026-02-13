Chicago police investigating armed robbery at Irving Park 7-11

Chicago police are investigating an overnight armed robbery at a 7-11 in the city's Irving Park neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department said around 3:45 a.m., an employee opened the door for a man at the 7-11 store in the 4300 block of North Kimball Avenue near Montrose.

The man pushed his way inside, armed with a knife, and demanded money. He got away with a little over $100.

The suspect was described as walking with a limp an drove off in an blue SUV.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by the Chicago Police Department is ongoing.