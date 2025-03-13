Chicago police investigating over 20 armed robberies, carjackings on Northwest Side

Chicago police are investigating a series of more than 20 armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side that they believe are being committed by the same group of people.

Police are looking for two to five men who they say have been targeting people in the city's Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town neighborhoods since mid-February.

In each incident, CPD said masked men pull up beside the victim in a car, get out while brandishing handguns, and demand property. They then flee in the car.

Police said the cars involved in the incidents were stolen in the course of the robberies. So far, the thieves have sed a grey Hyundai Sonata, black Hyundai Elantra, blue Kia Sportage and grey Kia Optima.

The first robbery was reported on Feb. 17, while the most recent was on Tuesday.

Police are investigating armed robberies at the following dates and locations:

2000 Block of W Erie St on February 17, 2025 at 2:20 p.m.

1700 Block of N Talman Ave on February 17, 2025 at 2:23 p.m.

2400 Block of N Pulaski Rd on February 17, 2025 at 2:31 p.m.

3300 Block of W Armitage Ave on February 17, 2025 at 2:40 p.m.

2300 Block of N Spaulding Ave on February 19, 2025 at 10:50 p.m.

2200 Block of W Charleston St on February 19, 2025 at 11:00 p.m.

2000 Block of W Ohio St on February 19, 2025 at11:30 p.m.

1000 Block of N Paulina St on February 19, 2025 at11:33 p.m.

1600 Block of W Grand Ave on February 19, 2025 at11:45 p.m.

1400 Block of N Wood St on February 20, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

1900 Block of N Wolcott Ave on February 20, 2025 at 3:15 p.m.

1800 Block of W Race Ave on March 9, 2025 at 8:12 p.m.

1700 Block of N Winchester Ave on March 9, 2025 at 8:20 p.m.

1400 Block of N Wood St on March 9, 2025 at 8:36 p.m.

1400 Block of N Paulina St on March 9, 2025 at 8:40 p.m.

800 Block of N Wood St on March 10, 2025 at 4:15 p.m.

1900 Block of W Huron St on March 10, 2025 at 4:20 p.m.

2000 Block of W St Paul Ave on March 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

2700 Block of N Albany Ave on March 11, 2025 at 9:58 a.m.

2500 Block of W Huron St on March 11, 2025 between 10:25 and 10:30 a.m.

1900 Block of N Rockwell St on March 11, 2025 at 4:10 a.m.

Police said the group includes anywhere from two to five men ranging in age from 16 to 30, all wearing black ski masks and mostly dark-colored clothing.

No one is currently in custody. If you have any information about these incidents, contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394. You can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.