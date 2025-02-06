After icy morning, Chicago area gets break from wintry mix until weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — After an icy start, conditions will improve by the afternoon. Sunshine returns, as well as blustery breezes with gusts topping near 40 mph.

Temperatures shift into the lower 40s for highs. Winds stay breezy tonight as temperatures trash into the teens and 20s. Wind chills in the morning in the single digits.

Friday will be a colder, less windy day with highs in the lower 30s. Saturday will bring another round of wintry weather, with a messy mix of freezing rain, rain, and wet snow.

Forecast at a glance

REST OF DAY: Blustery and milder with a high of 40.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy. Single-digit wind chills with a high of 18.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Colder with a low of 30.

