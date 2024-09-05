Some Chicago area school districts use same emergency tech that may have saved lives in Georgia

Emergency tech used during Georgia school shooting also used in Chicago area schools

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- The technology used in Georgia to send out an alert about a school shooter this week is also used at one Chicago area school district.

At Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, as two teachers and two students were killed Wednesday morning, staff called for help using technology built into their ID badges. Investigators said the system prevented an even larger tragedy.

The same technology is also in place across Pleasantdale School District 107 in west suburban Burr Ridge—and has been for about two years now.

"In an incident like that, seconds matter," said Dr. Dave Palzet, superintendent of Pleasantdale School District 107, "and the sooner you lock the building down, the safer people are going to be—and the fewer casualties you're going to have."

The technology is built into the badges all school staff members carry with them every day, so that anyone has the ability to call for help and trigger a lockdown.

"What is the quickest way to lock the building down if there's an incident?" said Palzet. "This is it."

The tech is called Centegix, and Palzet said it is like a wearable panic button.

"They hit this button, and the cavalry comes running," he said. "It connects directly to 911."

A different number of clicks triggers a different type of alert. All school computers then show a map showing exactly where in the building the alert was triggered.

"Strobes start going off, a computer takeover, a tone within the building—and everyone knows it's time to lockdown," Palzet said.

Bellwood School District 88, also in the western suburbs, just started using Centegix.

"it's so unfortunate that we have to think about these situations right now that we have to be prepared," said Dr. Victoria H. Stockton, superintendent of Bellwood School District 88. "In situations where like if a kid goes into anaphylactic shock or as having, you know, choking on something, or having one of those medical emergencies, it's also helpful."

One of the greatest advantages of Centegix is that any school staffer can put into action, officials said.

"Any staff member from the principal to the custodian to the superintendent can call a lockdown if need be, and that saves precious minutes when we are talking about a school incident," said Palzet.

At the end of the day, school officials say Centegix is about empowering everyone to keep the school safe.

"And so as building leaders again, you know, we want everyone to go home," Stockton said. "We want them to arrive to school safe, and we want them to leave safely and get home to their loved ones."