Chicago area Mega Millions players dream big in face of $1.22 billion jackpot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get out those lottery tickets. The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $1.22 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing, making it one of the largest jackpots in the game's history.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were: 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, with a Mega Ball of 6.

The chance at that massive jackpot had lottery players excited for a chance at the gargantuan grand prize.

They say lightning doesn't strike the same spot twice, but some people playing the Mega Millions game hope lottery magic might do just that, checking out two places that have a proven track record of putting out winners.

Some shoppers at the Jewel-Osco store in Melrose Park walk away with more than just groceries. One person picked a $1 million Powerball ticket at the store last Saturday.

"I come in here every day, so now I'm like, 'I need to start playing the lottery.' Yes, for sure, every day," Ayisha Sheard said.

Jessica Mendina, who doesn't play the lottery, said it was cool to hear someone already won $1 million playing the lottery there last week.

"Good for them, to be honest. I'm happy for them, especially around now in the season of gifting. Sometimes you just need a little bit of hope for the upcoming new year. You don't know what they can do with it. They could do anything now," she said.

So what would players do if they had the money to do anything?

"I will definitely pay off my college tuition and buy a property," Peter Valez said.

Sheard said she'd pay off her kids' college tuition, and "probably get a new house built from the ground."

Very sensible options, to be sure, but what about a splurge?

"I would buy a boat for Lake Michigan; definitely dock it there, yeah," Valez said.

Brian Wakeman said he'd buy a house in Florida.

Sheard said she "might even give everybody a car."

"Like Oprah. Everybody gets a car. You get a car, you get a car," she said.

Nearly every shopper at a convenience store in River Grove was picking up tickets on Friday. The store has had a $600,000 winner before.

"I think the most I've ever won is $100," Valez said. "Until tonight."

Patricia DeVito already won $1 on her scratch-off ticket. Not much, but she said that's pretty good luck for today.

"I never win. My daughter is the winner all the time, but not me," she said.

Devito said she hopes that luck carries over to her Mega Millions ticket

"Wow, I would be very happy," she said.

Lottery players have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot just three times in 2024 — the fewest in any year since the game started.

If you don't win Friday night, there's always next time, but starting in April 2025 the price of a Mega Millions ticket will go up from $2 to $5.