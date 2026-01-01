Mount Sinai, UChicago welcome first babies of 2026

The year is off to a special start for some Chicago area families and hospitals as they welcomed New Year's Day babies.

At Mount Sinai Hospital, mom Shaniqua Jones and dad Brandon Antwon Whittington welcomed their baby boy, Brandon Alexander.

He was born about seven minutes after midnight.

Olivia Cobb/Sinai Chicago

Brandon weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

And over at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth in Bolingbrook, parents Ana and Serghei Mindru, of Yorkville, welcomed baby boy Matthew into their family at 1:46 a.m.

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook

He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.

Matthew is the couple's first child.

Congratulations to the new parents!