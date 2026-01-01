Watch CBS News
Local News

Mount Sinai, UChicago welcome first babies of 2026

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The year is off to a special start for some Chicago area families and hospitals as they welcomed New Year's Day babies. 

At Mount Sinai Hospital, mom Shaniqua Jones and dad Brandon Antwon Whittington welcomed their baby boy, Brandon Alexander.

He was born about seven minutes after midnight.

mt-sinai-new-years-baby.jpg
Olivia Cobb/Sinai Chicago   

Brandon weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

And over at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth in Bolingbrook, parents Ana and Serghei Mindru, of Yorkville, welcomed baby boy Matthew into their family at 1:46 a.m. 

uchicago-2026-baby.jpg
UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook

He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long. 

Matthew is the couple's first child. 

Congratulations to the new parents!

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue