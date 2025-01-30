Chicago area figure skaters mourn friends who died when plane, helicopter collided over D.C.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The plane that crashed into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C. after colliding in midair with a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night was transporting some passengers returning home from a development camp held in connection with the U.S. Figure Skating championships.

The tragedy has had a massive impact on Chicago's figure skating community.

The first thing Chicago area figure skaters said Thursday was that they were in shock. The athletes are all in group chats and follow each other on social media, so it didn't take long to figure out that American Eagle Flight No. 5342 was carrying their friends home from the event they all attended in Wichita, Kansas.

"Skating is a very small, tight-knit community," said skater Rebecca Lichtman. "We're all around each other. There are a lot of connections with one another."

Lichtman said it is emotional when she takes the ice at her home rink in Buffalo Grove, wearing the jacket she received while at that same National Development Camp in Wichita earlier this week.

It was held in connection with the recent U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and many of the skating families overlapped at the events.

Lichtman shared a photo of her training squad with her arm around Alydia Livingston — who was killed in the plane crash.

Chicago area figure skater Rebecca Lichtman is seen with her arm around Alydia Livingston (navy blue jacket) at a National Development Camp in Wichita. Alydia later died when a plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in midair over Washington, D.C. Rebecca Lichtman

For Lorenzo Elano, 17, it should have been one of the happiest times of his athletic career — as he was named U.S. Junior Men National Champion. But that moment is now combined with tragedy.

"It's just really sad that they all have so much potential to becoming an Olympian, and it's so sad that it had to get cut short," he said.

Elano had four friends aboard the plane that crashed, including 16-year-old Spencer Lane, who posted a photo on Instagram with the Chicago area kids at the development camp.

Spencer Lane (highlighted) died when a plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in midair over Washington, D.C. Spencer Lane

A video with Lane showed another victim, Franco Aparicio.

In another photo, Jiaying Ellyse Johnson of North Barrington smiled with Jinna Han from Boston. The two were expecting to see each other again next week, but Han too was killed in the plane crash.

Jinna Han poses with Jiaying Ellyse Johnson at a National Development Camp in Wichita. Jinna later died when a plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in midair over Washington, D.C. Jiaying Ellyse Johnson

"Jinna has a beautiful smile. Her smile was so contagious and just like she would light up any room that she was in," Johnson said. "and Spencer, he had this very beautiful voice. And I just wish that I could, like, hear it again."

At least two of the skaters practicing in Buffalo Grove on Thursday were set to flay to a training camp in Boston on Sunday. That rink in Boston is Han and Lane's home rink.

"I've never went through something like this. This is completely new to me," said Johnson, "and I'm trying my best to handle it and just like keep their families in their prayers and in my thoughts."

The Chicago area skaters said they don't know how they'll feel when they get to Boston, but they know their friends loved the sport — and they see visiting the rink for the training camp as a way to honor them.