Chicago Animal Care and Control running out of shelter space as stray and pet surrenders keep rising

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Chicago Animal Care and Control said it is seeing rising numbers of people turning in stray animals or surrendering their pets to city shelters this spring.

The city agency posted on their social media that they've seen 56 animals a day in the first 20 days of May, up from 54 animals a day in April. They also posted a photo of a long line outside their intake center.

They're now running out of room to take in new pets.

"If you're considering surrendering, talk to us first," CACC wrote. "Rehoming directly gives your pet their best shot."

The agency also said they're low on pet food and supplies for families in crisis, and noted families in crisis are more likely to give their pets up to a shelter if they cannot take care of them. They posted a link to their Amazon wishlist if anyone wants to help.

Donations can also be dropped off at their facility at 2741 S. Western Avenue on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. 

