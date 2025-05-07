Chicago Animal Care and Control introduces microchip detection device for lost pets

Chicago Animal Care and Control is rolling out a new tool to help reunite lost pets with their owners faster.

The tool is a 24/7 means of scanning for microchips. Animal Care and Control hopes with the new device, they can get some pets back to their homes instead of taking in all the dozens of pets that come in every day.

On Wednesday at Chicago Animal Care and Control, there was a steady stream of people dropping off dogs they no longer wanted, and strays.

Breanna Feigenbaum brought in a friendly dog she calls Penny, whom she found roaming around the Beverly neighborhood.

"I actually don't know her name," Feigenbaum said. "I found her as a stray yesterday afternoon."

Penny is one of more than 50 pets executive director Susan Cappello said are brought into Chicago Animal Care and Control each day.

To cut down that number, Animal Care and Control has installed the new 24-hour open-access microchip scanning station — a first of its kind in Chicago.

The device is set up outside the Animal Care and Control building at 2741 S. Western Ave. Anyone who wants to check if a pet has a microchip can press the button on the scanner and hover over an animal's shoulders.

When the scanner beeps, a number will show up. People can then scan the QR code next to the scanner box and input the number — and it will take them to the microchip company to contact the owner.

"This is our way to get them reunited a lot quicker than coming into the shelter, being processed, making phone calls, waiting until we open at noon the next day to come in to find your pet," Cappello said. "Let's get them home now."

People like Feigenbaum are glad to see the device front and center.

"I hope that we have more that are installed throughout the city, because we can definitely benefit from it as a community," she said.

As for Penny, even though it turned out she did not have a microchip, Feigenbaum said she hopes that doesn't mean the stray dog's owner won't come calling.

"Let's try and get this sweet girl home, pretty please," Feigenbaum said. "She deserves it."

Chicago Animal Care and Control said microchips can move around over time, so a pet's entire body should be scanned.

The agency also said its facility should be a last resort when leaving pets behind.