Burglars target Alo Yoga store for second time in a month on Chicago's Mag Mile

Police are investigating a burglary at the Alo Yoga store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile for the second time in a month.

Just before 3:15 a.m., the Chicago Police Department said three people broke into the business, shattering an entire glass window in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police confirmed that the group stole items from the store before leaving the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

This is the second time the Alo store was broken into in less than a month. The last incident took place early on June 5 and involved a group of four people who also stole merchandise after breaking the window.