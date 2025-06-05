Watch CBS News
Alo Yoga store targeted by burglars on Chicago's Mag Mile

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Police are investigating a burglary at the Alo store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile early Thursday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the Chicago Police Department said four men broke the side door of the business, leaving glass shattered on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue. 

Chicago police said the group took merchandise from the store before running from the scene. It is not clear how many items were taken from the store. 

Video from the scene shows clothes scattered on the ground of the Alo store. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

