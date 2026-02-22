Chicago Airports impacted during brief TSA PreCheck suspension

A big mess at Chicago airports after the Department of Homeland Security closed TSA PreCheck and Global Entry on Sunday, only to reopen them hours later.

An airport employee told CBS News Chicago that there were long lines and confusion after they had to close TSA PreCheck, forcing all those passengers to go through general security. Now, TSA PreCheck is back open, and travelers hope it stays that way.

"I came in 45 minutes before I normally do, I travel every week," said traveler Jason Hahn.

Hahn said he adjusted his schedule and got to O'Hare early Sunday in case he had to stand in the general security line. This comes after DHS announced they were suspending TSA PreCheck and Global Entry Saturday night.

"Not having Global Entry can be the difference between two hours."

Because of the partial government shutdown impacting the Department of Homeland Security, it said it was suspending TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, and escorts for members of Congress, impacting millions.

About 20 million people have TSA PreCheck, and 12 million have Global Entry. It was set to take effect at 5 a.m. Chicago time, but after 9:30 a.m., they announced that it "remains operational with no change for the traveling public." If staffing constraints become a problem, "evaluate on a case-by-case basis and adjust operations accordingly."

Two DHS officials told CBS News there are no changes to Global Entry.

"My first reaction was, are you kidding me? This makes no sense based on the numbers we already know," said travel expert Peter Greenberg.

The partial shutdown took effect on Feb. 14 after lawmakers failed to reach a deal on DHS funding over opposition from Democrats who demanded changes to the agency in the wake of the deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month by federal immigration agents — using this to push Congress to reverse the shutdown.

"My intuitive response to what is going on is DHS is basically saying if you are messing with us, we are going to mess with you," Greenberg said. "It's just a longer line, it doesn't solve anyone's problems, it's not going to change anything in terms of the shutdown, it's more of a political act than anything else."

"In the back of my mind, I almost felt like the administration was punishing," Hahn said. "Because I have a feeling the staffing levels are probably the same."

"Along with the TSA, the government shutdown is also impacting other agencies like FEMA and the Coast Guard.

This all comes after the 43-day shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, which ended back in November.

So far, TSA workers have missed one paycheck. Air traffic controllers are not impacted by the shutdown.