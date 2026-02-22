DHS suspending TSA PreCheck, Global Entry programs amid partial shutdown

Some flyers could soon experience longer lines at U.S. airports after the Department of Homeland Security on Saturday confirmed it would suspend the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck and Global Entry programs as the agency contends with a partial shutdown that has entered its second week.

In a statement provided to CBS News late Saturday night, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that TSA and Customs and Border Protection "are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts."

The partial shutdown took effect on Feb. 14 after lawmakers failed to reach a deal on DHS funding over opposition from Democrats who demanded changes to the agency in the wake of the deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month by federal immigration agents.

Along with the TSA, the partial shutdown is impacting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and other agencies within DHS that safeguard national security. About 13% of the total federal civilian workforce is implicated.

The move drew criticism from Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, ranking member of the Committee on Homeland Security.

"These nitwits are at it again," Thompson said in a statement, accusing President Trump and Noem of "purposely punishing the American people and using them as pawns for their sadistic political games. TSA PreCheck and Global Entry REDUCE airport lines and ease the burden on DHS staff who are working without pay because of Trump's abuse of the Department and killing of American citizens."

TSA PreCheck is a membership program that allows travelers to speed more quickly through airport security screenings after first submitting an application, undergoing a TSA background check and paying a fee. Only U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents are eligible.

Global Entry is a similar U.S. Customs and Border Protection program designed for those who frequently travel internationally. Along with U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, it is also available to citizens of nearly two dozen other countries.

Noem, meanwhile, citing the powerful winter storm that is expected to hit the Northeast Sunday, also said in her statement that FEMA would be halting "all non-disaster related response to prioritize disasters."

"This is particularly important given this weekend another significant winter storm is forecast to impact the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast United States," Noem said.

The partial shutdown follows a 43-day government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, that ended in November. That shutdown was driven primarily by a demand from Democrats that expiring health insurance tax credits under the Affordable Care Act be extended. TSA employees were forced to work without pay during that time — receiving backpay when the shutdown ended — and are now doing the same again.