Chicago Adventure Therapy uses the city's urban wilderness for grounding, bonding and learning

There are many ways to approach therapy, but Chicago Adventure Therapy takes young people outside and into the city's urban wilderness for lessons straight from Mother Nature.

The organization's mission statement says it uses outdoor adventure sports like cycling, kayaking, camping, hiking and rock climbing to teach children, teens and young adults in Chicago to "have a lasting positive impact on their communities." The activities also teach them social skills and leadership skills, the group says, and fosters a "sense of empowerment and personal responsibility."

"We use adventure sports as the modem to provide therapeutic experiences for young people, to be able to provide that healing space for folks, but also that bonding for folks," said executive director Zorbari Nwidor. "Honestly, at any age that someone is, there's healing that needs to happen. There's re-grounding. There is re-connection to the outdoors."

The organization offers programming for individuals and families alike. Some programs, called Adventure Communities, bring together youth from different background in Chicago to build community across barriers. Family adventures allow the opportunity for youths and their families to bond, at no cost.

Chicago Adventure Therapy also has after school programming, and participate in block parties, festivals, and other community events. Click here to learn more.

