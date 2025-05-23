CBS News Chicago proudly sponsors Race Against Gun Violence in Grant Park on June 5

CBS News Chicago is the proud media sponsor of the Chicago Race Against Gun Violence in Grant Park on June 5.

The annual event is organized by Strides for Peace to celebrate the life-changing work of community organizations that work to combat gun violence in Chicago every day, and raise money to help them continue to provide their vital services to the city.

There are four different races you can sign up for: an 8K run, a 5K run, a 2-mile walk and a Kids for Peace sprint. The cost to enter each varies. You can also register to participate as a team or as an individual.

Events begin at 6 p.m. with a welcome, warm up and the Kids Sprint for Peace.

All contributions you make go to your charity of choice.

Click here for more information about the event, and links to sign up and donate.