Chicago shooting: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Chatham Wednesday evening.

The 51-year-old victim was in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect shot him multiple times, police said.

Police at the scene had part of Stewart Avenue taped off.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.