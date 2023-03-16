Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Chatham

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Chatham Wednesday evening.

The 51-year-old victim was in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect shot him multiple times, police said.

Police at the scene had part of Stewart Avenue taped off.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.