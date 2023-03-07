Boy charged with armed robbery, murder in Chatham parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy has been charged with shooting and killing a man during a robbery last month in a parking lot in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said the boy was arrested on Monday, after he was identified as one of the people who shot and killed a 23-year-old man during an armed robbery in the 8400 block of South Holland Road on Jan. 22.

The boy has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Court information was not immediately available.

At the time of the shooting, police said two men were in a parking lot in the 8400 block of South Holland Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 22, when two people got out of a car, and demanded their property at gunpoint. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robbers started shooting.

Devasish Nandepu, 23, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.