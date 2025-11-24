Charges dropped against U.S. Air Force veteran arrested during protest outside Broadview ICE facility

All charges have been thrown out against a United States Air Force veteran, Dana Briggs, who was arrested by federal agents while protesting outside the Broadview ICE Facility back in September.

The United States Attorney decided to drop all of the charges with prejudice, meaning this is a final ruling and the same charges can never be brought again.

In a nine-page opinion, the federal judge in this case said that dropping these charges seems to be the responsible thing for the government to do, adding that these are not ordinary times at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Outside the ICE detention center in Broadview, video from September showed Briggs, 70, falling to the concrete after a border patrol agent pushed him. He was then swarmed by federal immigration agents.

The veteran initially was charged federally for ignoring orders to clear the street and swinging his arm, which made contact with an officer. Briggs said they didn't give him time to move.

Briggs showed the injuries he received from the scuffle after being bonded out of federal custody.

"I'm just appalled that they are going after ordinary, everyday people," he said.

The charges were later reduced to a misdemeanor, and late last week, the U.S. attorney moved to drop the charges altogether.

"I think what they are doing is abusing the judicial system," Briggs said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes wrote in his opinion in part, "Today, the court stops short of concluding that the government struck any foul blows. But in charging Briggs, it sought to strike hard blows. It swung and missed – multiple times."

Briggs believed his case was more of a charge now, ask questions later.

"They just think that," he said. "That they can go off and do whatever they want to with impunity, because there's little to no accountability."

Four other people were arrested on the same September day that Dana Briggs was booked at the Broadview ICE facility. All of their charges were also dropped.