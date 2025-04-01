Man charged after 3 people stabbed during fight on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was charged after three people were stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Melchor Hernandez Rodriguez, 40, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery.

just after 5 a.m., police said two groups were in an argument that turned into a fight when the suspect, identified as Rodriguez, pulled out a sharp object and swung at multiple people in the 5600 block of West Grand Avenue.

Two women, 20 and 30, were stabbed in their arms. One was taken to Community First Hospital and the other to West Suburban Hospital, both in good condition.

Rodriguez was taken into custody on Sunday. He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.