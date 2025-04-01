Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged after 3 people stabbed during fight on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man was charged after three people were stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Melchor Hernandez Rodriguez, 40, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery. 

just after 5 a.m., police said two groups were in an argument that turned into a fight when the suspect, identified as Rodriguez, pulled out a sharp object and swung at multiple people in the 5600 block of West Grand Avenue. 

Two women, 20 and 30, were stabbed in their arms. One was taken to Community First Hospital and the other to West Suburban Hospital, both in good condition.  

Rodriguez was taken into custody on Sunday. He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.