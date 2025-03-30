3 people stabbed after argument turns into fight in Chicago's Belmont Cragin

Three people were stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue.

Chicago police said two groups were in an argument that turned into a fight. During this, a 40-year-old man pulled out a sharp object and swung at multiple people.

Two women, 20 and 30, were stabbed in their arms. One was taken to Community First Hospital and the other to West Suburban Hospital, both in good condition.

A 32-year-old man suffered cuts to both of his hands and was taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

The 40-year-old was placed into custody, and charges are pending.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.