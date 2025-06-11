Amid mourning for fallen colleague, changes are coming to how CPD officers can access mental health aid

Changes coming for mental health aid for CPD officers coming as they mourn fallen colleage

Chicago police officers and the family of Officer Krystal Rivera — who was killed in the line of duty last week — honored Rivera's memory Wednesday night at the Gresham (6th) District station where she worked.

The department is dealing with the tragedy as changes come to how officers can access mental health help.

The vigil for Rivera has become an all-too-familiar scene outside the Gresham District station. Blue ribbons have been set up around trees, black bunting was draped on the wall, as people gathered around a podium set up outside the station.

Rivera was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow officer last Thursday night during a chase in the Chatham neighborhood.

"Sixth District, this is the third officer that you've lost in the last year," said Fr. Michael Pfleger, pastor of nearby St. Sabina Church.

Rivera's family stood on one side of the podium, her team of officers on the other.

But how the group of those behind the badge can get access to mental health resources is changing — after a memo was sent out to the Chicago Police Department last week.

The new policy puts a temporary pause on the involvement any outside group that comes to roll calls or the beginning of a shift.

"Essentially, what it is going to do is put up massive roadblocks to these organizations," said retired CPD Officer John Garrido.

Garrido said the new directive means no organization can come in and help officers unless they follow a strict protocol.

He said help is needed for officers as they deal with trauma.

A U.S. Department of Justice report said CPD officers die by suicide at a 60% higher rate than other departments across the country.

"Going through the COVID and all the riots and all the things that were going on, there was something to be said about having somebody who truly cares coming in there and making themselves available," Garrido said.

Chicago police said they do have an internal team of counselors, who are part of the Employee Assistance Program, or EAP. The CPD also offers peer support and chaplains.

But Garrido said what the CPD has to offer is restricted.

Back at Rivera's vigil, Gresham District Cmdr. Michael Tate reminded the family and officers that help is out there.

"We are all in this together," Tate said. "We don't want you to feel like you are any type of island by yourself. We're standing right here with you. Some of us are swimming to get to you."