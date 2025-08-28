Chance the Rapper gives $100,000 grants to Simeon Career Academy, 4 other Chicago schools

Five Chicago schools had reason to celebrate Thursday, all thanks to grant money and a Grammy Award-winning artist.

Chance the Rapper on Thursday gave $100,000 in grants each to Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts, Manley Career Academy High School, Prosser Career Academy, and Simeon Career Academy.

At Simeon, 8147 S. Vincennes Ave., aspiring barbers get hands-on experience with a vocational program.

"I love it. I enjoy it. It's art," one young man in the barber program said.

"No one is judging," a young woman in the program added. "We all are learning here and to get better."

The students in the barber program have big goals — including opening their own shops. They're not the kind of kids to leave their futures up to chance.

Chance? Yes, the pun was intended there. Chance — the Rapper, that is — made a big difference Thursday for the barber program at Simeon.

Chance the Rapper took the stage at the auditorium to thunderous applause Thursday. He was not there to plug his album that just dropped, but to deliver a check through his nonprofit SocialWorks.

"Over the last I think seven years, we've donated about $5.1 million to about 51 schools in Chicago," said Chance the Rapper.

Through his nonprofit SocialWorks, Chance the Rapper issued a check for a total of $500,000 to be split between the five schools. At Simenon, the money will go toward new styling chairs, upgraded work stations, and new equipment for the barber and cosmetology programs.

"It's important for everybody to give back — no matter who you are, and no matter where you're from," said Chance the Rapper.

When the aspiring barbers graduate, they will be a cut above the rest thanks in part to Chance.