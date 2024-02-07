Chicago firefighter charged in New Year's Eve road rage shooting due back in court

CFD firefighter charged in New Year's Eve road rage shooting to appear in court

CFD firefighter charged in New Year's Eve road rage shooting to appear in court

CFD firefighter charged in New Year's Eve road rage shooting to appear in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter charged in a New Year's Eve road rage shooting in Edgewater is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday.

Omotayo Kassim, 34, was charged with attempted murder, and aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle.

According to police, Kassim and another driver, a 35-year-old man, in a black Jeep blew a stop sign leading to Kassim striking the victim's car. A chase then ensued.

Kassim, a concealed carry holder, eventually approached the victim's window and shot him, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody immediately after the incident.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the jaw.

Kassim was placed on electronic monitoring. A judge ordered him to surrender his firearm.