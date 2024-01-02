Chicago firefighter arrested in suspected road rage shooting on city's North Side, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man in custody in a suspected road rage shooting in the Edgewater-Andersonville area on New Year's Eve is a Chicago firefighter, sources told CBS 2.

A police source said a Chicago Fire Department member was taken into custody in the incident. His name is not being released as he has not been charged, but the sources said he has been a Chicago firefighter since 2019.

At 7:55 p.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was driving along Foster Avenue just west of Ashland Avenue when police said he had tried to make a U-turn.

At some point afterward, another man got out of a Chevrolet Tahoe and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the face and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim was one of at least 25 people shot over the New Year's weekend in Chicago. Two have died of their wounds.