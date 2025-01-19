Cook County deputy killed in double homicide while on vacation in Turks and Caicos

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County deputy was killed in a double homicide Saturday night while on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to authorities.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said two people were shot and killed around 10 p.m. near a popular restaurant on Grace Bay Road.

Police responded along with medical personnel to reports of gunfire being heard in the vicinity of a Bar along Grace Bay Road.

Three people were found shot, one of which died at the scene while the other at the hospital. Both have since been identified as Shamone Duncan, 50, a 20-year veteran of the Cook County Department of Corrections, and Dario Stubbs, 30, a Turks and Caicos resident. A third victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, is undergoing medical treatment.

Authorities said there is no evidence that Duncan or the other two victims were the intended target.

"I wish to take this opportunity to extend my deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. The RT&CIPF will continue to provide victim support resources to those devastated by these incidents. We condemn this violence and will remain resolute in our pursuit of the person(s) responsible for this despicable act," the Royal Turks & Caicos Island Police Force said.

The sheriff's office said in a statement:

"Our hearts are broken for the family of Deputy Shamone Duncan who was killed on Jan. 18 while on vacation. She was a 20-year veteran of the Cook County Department of Corrections and was currently assigned to Cermak Health Services. We are in contact with her family to provide any support they need during this difficult time and are supporting her colleagues as they process this terrible news."

The RT&CIPF is encouraging anyone who may have been in the vicinity around the time of the incident to submit information, such as witness accounts, video footage, or any other details, by calling the Serious Crime Unit at 231-1842 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477 to anonymously provide information on these incidents.