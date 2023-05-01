Carjacker of pregnant Downers Grove woman sentenced to 40 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man who carjacked a pregnant woman while in her driveway was sentenced to 40 years.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said 23-year-old Emanuel Embry was in court today when Judge Michael Reidy handed down the sentence.

Back in July of 2022, Embry entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. Last year, the judge sentenced one of Embry's co-defendants, 22-year-old Daysean Washington-Davis also to 40 years. The case of 20-year-old co-defendant Martavious Robinson is set for trial in June 27, 2023.

According to Berlin, it happened in December of 2019. Downers Grove police said the pregnant woman was approached by two armed men wearing masks, IDed as Embry and allegedly Robinson. Police said they ordered her out of her car and drove off with her car. Washington-Davis was the driver of the car taking Embry and allegedly Robinson to the woman's home.

The woman's friend saw the alleged carjacking and followed the stolen car. Authorities said when the car was stopped in traffic, the friend approach the car the alleged carjackers were in, but they left the car. When that person moved the woman's car off the roadway, one of the suspects got into that person's car and drove off.

"Violent gun crimes such as these will not be tolerated in DuPage County as they claim not just the immediate victims but have a chilling effect on the entire community as well leaving residents on edge, concerned for their personal safety," Berlin said.

Chicago Man Sentenced to 40 Years for His Role in Hijacking Pregnant Woman’s Car at Gunpoint DuPage County State’s... Posted by DuPage County State's Attorney's Office on Monday, May 1, 2023