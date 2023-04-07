Watch CBS News
Local News

Cardinal Cupich washes feet of Venezuelan refugees at Holy Thursday mass

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Symbolic washing of the feet to mark Holy Thursday
Symbolic washing of the feet to mark Holy Thursday 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Holy Week for those who celebrate Easter, and there was a special mass Thursday night at Holy Name Cathedral.

To mark Holy Thursday, Blase Cardinal Cupich washed the feet of Venezuelan refugees.

It is a symbolic act mirroring Jesus and his disciples at the Last Supper.

Special services last through midnight - the beginning of Good Friday. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 10:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.