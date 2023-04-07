Cardinal Cupich washes feet of Venezuelan refugees at Holy Thursday mass
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Holy Week for those who celebrate Easter, and there was a special mass Thursday night at Holy Name Cathedral.
To mark Holy Thursday, Blase Cardinal Cupich washed the feet of Venezuelan refugees.
It is a symbolic act mirroring Jesus and his disciples at the Last Supper.
Special services last through midnight - the beginning of Good Friday.
