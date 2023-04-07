Cardinal Cupich washes feet of Venezuelan refugees at Holy Thursday mass

Symbolic washing of the feet to mark Holy Thursday

Symbolic washing of the feet to mark Holy Thursday

Symbolic washing of the feet to mark Holy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Holy Week for those who celebrate Easter, and there was a special mass Thursday night at Holy Name Cathedral.

To mark Holy Thursday, Blase Cardinal Cupich washed the feet of Venezuelan refugees.

It is a symbolic act mirroring Jesus and his disciples at the Last Supper.

Special services last through midnight - the beginning of Good Friday.