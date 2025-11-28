Thieves point guns at Chicago firefighters while trying to steal car outside Avondale firehouse

Three Chicago firefighters were held up at gunpoint Thursday morning in front of their fire station on the Northwest Side in an apparent attempt to steal one of their cars in the Avondale neighborhood.

On Thanksgiving morning, when many people were gearing up to be with family, members of the Chicago Fire Department at Engine 91 were simply waiting on a call. Instead, they found themselves calling Chicago police after armed robbers pointed weapons at them.

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters looked out of the station window to see someone trying to steal one of their cars outside the firehouse at Diversey Avenue and Pulaski Road.

"First responders are meant to take care of the city. Anyone targeting them is crazy in their mind," concerned neighbor Chris Espinoza said.

Chicago police said three people ran out of the fire station to stop the break-in. That's when all three were met by a group of armed thieves who pointed weapons at them.

"For that to happen to people who are helping us when we're in need, that's really messed up. It just shows how low people's morals are," neighbor Angel Rocha said

Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th), a former firefighter, posted on social media that the firefighters were just starting their 24-hour shift when they confronted the masked thieves, only to find out the crooks were all carrying guns.

Those in the neighborhood are troubled by first responders being targeted.

One woman said it shows "nobody is safe."

Thankfully no one was injured, but the thieves remain on the run. Area 5 detectives were investigating.