Car crashes into office building in West Garfield Park

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed through a window of an office building in West Garfield Park overnight. 

Police said a woman was speeding when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in the Institute for Nonviolence near Madison and Kostner.

The woman driving was taken to a local hospital in good condition. She is being cited for the crash. 

No other injuries were reported. 

First published on December 8, 2022 / 5:17 AM

