Car crashes into office building in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed through a window of an office building in West Garfield Park overnight.
Police said a woman was speeding when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in the Institute for Nonviolence near Madison and Kostner.
The woman driving was taken to a local hospital in good condition. She is being cited for the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
