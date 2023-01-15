Chicago man charged with DUI after crashing car into building in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing a car into a building in Skokie Sunday morning.

Skokie police said around, 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the area of Oakton Street and Lincoln Avenue for a traffic crash.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that crashed into a structure, located at 8007 Lincoln Avenue. The driver and passenger were still on the scene.

Initial reports say the vehicle traveled northbound on Lincoln Avenue, left the roadway, and ultimately struck the building.

The adult passenger of the vehicle was taken by the Skokie Fire Department to an area hospital for a minor injury. The driver refused treatment and was taken into custody.

The driver, Alex M. Stuart, 42, was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful transportation of cannabis, and other traffic citations.

He was released on bond pending further court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.