Car crashes into building housing campaign office in Dolton, Illinois, leaving 3 injured

3 people taken to hospital after car hits building in Dolton, Illinois

3 people taken to hospital after car hits building in Dolton, Illinois

3 people taken to hospital after car hits building in Dolton, Illinois

Three people were sent to the hospital early Sunday after a driver crashed a car into a building in the south Chicago suburb of Dolton.

Dolton fire officials said around 2:20 a.m., a sport-utility vehicle speeding west on 142nd Street hit a light pole, and then collided with a building at 14200 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

The building houses the campaign office of Dolton Trustee Kiana Belcher, who is running for the Cook County Board.

The crash left a hole in the building, but officials said there is no concern about the building collapsing.

Three people were transported to the hospital and were expected to recover.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Dolton police to see if the driver will face any charges.