Chicago First Alert Weather: A calmer forecast after tornados touch down
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're expecting a calmer forecast for most of this week, with mild temperatures lingering for a few more days.
In case you missed it, the National Weather Service confirmed two tornados touched down in the suburbs, one north of Naperville and the other in western Joliet. The NWS is expecting to provide details once surveys are completed.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Low 34
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. High near 50.
EXTENDED
Cooler by the end of the week. Friday brings another wet weather-maker with a little wintry mix possible.
