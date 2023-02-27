Chicago Weather Alert: Tornado warning issued for Newton, Jasper and Porter counties

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wave of severe storms washed over suburban Chicago and Northwest Indiana on Monday, triggering tornado warnings that are relatively rare for late February.

The warnings started in DuPage County and swept east into Indiana. There were reports of downed trees and fence damage.

Trees were down in Will County, possibly the result of a microburst, officials said. DuPage County

The tornado warnings were also issued for Newton, Jasper, Porter, and LaPorte counties in Indiana. The warnings expired around 11:15 a.m. in Newton, Jasper and Porter and were in effect until noon in LaPorte and 12:45 p.m. in Benton.

A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for several counties south of Kankakee. The watch includes Newton, LaPorte and Jasper counties in Indiana.

A flood advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 2 p.m. The warning has been extended to areas near the Des Plaines River.

A tornado touchdown was reported in Warrenville at 9:56 a.m. near Washington Street and Warrenville Road near the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve.

WEATHER ALERT | A Tornado Warning is in effect for Newton County until Feb 27 10:45AM. MORE: https://t.co/KLkttY5Efj pic.twitter.com/SSoJDNm6YF — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) February 27, 2023

A tornado warning in DuPage Count included Wheaton, Carol Stream and Naperville. Metra trains in the area were temporarily stopped due to the warning, which expired around 10:15.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" was reported in Warrenville and Naperville.

In Joliet, fire officials are working to remove trees downed by the storms on Kendall Ridge and Townsend boulevards. Fences in the area have also been damaged.

A tornado was confirmed in Champaign, Illinois. Matt Reardon shared this video on Twitter.

Tornado, moments ago, in far W Champaign, IL. Dissipated at 8:49AM. pic.twitter.com/O7rVEq7Cw4 — Matt Reardon (@mcreard) February 27, 2023

This is a developing story.