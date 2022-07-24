Chicago First Alert Weather: Calm, cooler weather remainder of the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Calmer and cooler weather just ahead. We've seen some sunshine and blue skies through holes in the clouds. Storms are to the S and SE of Chicago.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

We have showers and garden-variety thunderstorms in Kankakee, at 11 a.m., as well as in portions of NW Indiana. A few minor showers in NE Illinois.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal High- 85

Saturday- 86

Today- 87

Forecast

Today- Thunderstorms this morning with heavy rainfall possible. Some sunshine this afternoon. High of 87.

Tonight- Partly cloudy and a low of 66.Monday- Partly cloudy and cooler. High of 80.

CBS News Chicago