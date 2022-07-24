Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Calm, cooler weather remainder of the day

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Calmer and cooler weather just ahead. We've seen some sunshine and blue skies through holes in the clouds. Storms are to the S and SE of Chicago. 

screen-shot-2022-07-24-at-11-05-19-am.png
CBS News Chicago
screen-shot-2022-07-24-at-11-05-50-am.png
CBS News Chicago

We have showers and garden-variety thunderstorms in Kankakee, at 11 a.m., as well as in portions of NW Indiana. A few minor showers in NE Illinois. 

screen-shot-2022-07-24-at-11-06-14-am.png
CBS News Chicago
screen-shot-2022-07-24-at-11-06-36-am.png
CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal High- 85

Saturday- 86

Today- 87

Forecast

Today- Thunderstorms this morning with heavy rainfall possible. Some sunshine this afternoon. High of 87.

Tonight- Partly cloudy and a low of 66.Monday- Partly cloudy and cooler. High of 80.

screen-shot-2022-07-24-at-11-06-56-am.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 11:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.