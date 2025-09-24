Caleb Williams' 4-touchdown game vs. Cowboys earns him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, after his four-touchdown game against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Williams led the Bears 31-14 victory over Dallas at Soldier Field, completing 19 of 28 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers. He finished with a 142.6 passer rating, with no sacks or interceptions, easily his best game in 20 career starts.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Williams was "completely unfazed" by winning the award.

"I tried to recognize him in front of the group, and he wasn't having it. You know, he's very stoic, and he's already on to the next game. He knows he needs to have an even better performance here this week to give us the best chance to win," he said.

It was only the third time a Bears quarterback has had four passing touchdowns without an interception or a sack. Only Erik Kramer in 1995 against he Rams and Rex Grossman in 2006 against the Lions have matched that feat for the Bears.

Williams is currently tied for second in the NFL with seven touchdown passes on the season, and his 107.6 passer rating ranks sixth in the league. His 65-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden III on a flea flicker play against the Cowboys is tied for longest passing touchdown in the NFL this season.

He's the first Bears player to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Week since 2023, when wide receiver DJ Moore earned the honor for his 230-yard, three-touchdown game against the Commanders.

The last Bears quarterback to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Week was Justin Fields in 2022, when he earned the honor with 123 passing yards, 178 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns in a loss to the Dolphins.

The honor for Williams comes after the two previous winners of the weekly award were the Bears' opposing quarterbacks. Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy was honored in Week 1 when he led a fourth-quarter rally with three touchdowns in a 27-24 win, while Lions quarterback Jared Goff was honored in Week 2 for his five-touchdown game in Detroit's 52-21 victory over the Bears.

Williams will look to pull the Bears to a 2-2 record on Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.