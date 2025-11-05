Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez considers run for Congress as Independent for Jesus "Chuy" Garcia's seat

Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez is considering a run for Congress to fill the seat soon to be vacated by Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.

Garcia announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2026. He currently represents Illinois' 4th District in the House of Representatives and has for the past six years.

Garcia won that seat after longtime representative Luis Guttierez declined to run again in 2018. Guttierez held that seat for 26 years.

Garcia made his announcement just hours before the filing deadline for Democrats. His chief of staff then quickly filed papers to run, clearing her path as the likely Democratic nominee.

Experts said the move is legal, but Sigcho-Lopez said at this critical time in the Latino community, the move denies some fundamental rights. So now he's sorting out whether he should run as an Independent.

The deadline to file as an Independent is May 26.