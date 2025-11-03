U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia's chief of staff files petitions to run for his seat in 2026

The chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia has filed petitions to run for his seat in Congress in 2026, fueling speculation Garcia will step down at the end of his term.

While Garcia filed nominating petitions last month to run for re-election, according to Illinois State Board of Elections records, his chief of staff, Patty Garcia, no relation to the congressman, filed her own nominating petitions on Monday, the last day to officially enter the race. They are the only two candidates to file to run in the Democratic primary.

The congressman's government and campaign offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rep. Garcia has served in Congress since 2019. He also previously served on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, the Illinois Senate, and the Chicago City Council.

He has also twice run for mayor of Chicago, most recently in 2023.

If Garcia does not run for re-election, he would be the fifth Democratic member of Congress from Illinois to opt against running for another term next year. Rep. Robin Kelly and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi are giving up their seats in the House to run for Sen. Dick Durbin's seat in the Senate. Rep. Jan Schakowsky and Rep. Danny Davis are retiring at the end of their terms.