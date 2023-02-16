Buyers robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy bike, motorcycle during social meetup in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people about social meetup robberies in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Victims answered a social media post about a bike or motorcycle for sale.

At the meetup, three or four African American males, between 16 to 28 years of age, showed up in all-black clothing with handguns and robbed the victims of their money and/or cell phones.

Incident times and locations:

6100 block of South Campbell on January 28, 2023, at 4:45 a.m.

6100 block of South Campbell on February 12, 2023, at 6:11 p.m.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8384.