Police search for three in string of business burglaries in Bridgeport and Back of the Yards

By Shardaa Gray

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for clues in a string of burglaries in Bridgeport and Back of the Yards. 

Several franchise stores were hit Sunday morning -- all in less than an hour. 

The burglars targeted seven businesses. 

At the Dunkin Donuts near Cermak and Halsted the door was shattered. Police responded to several businesses where the front doors were shattered, including a JImmy John's. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in each incident, three burglars smashed the front doors of the businesses and took money or the business's cash register. 

Police say most of the businesses were closed during the incidents.

The burglars left each scene in a Dodge Durango 

No one was injured and no arrests have been made. 

First published on December 18, 2022 / 6:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

