3 months into Chicago bus and bike lane ticketing program, some drivers still unaware of potential fines

The city launched the Smart Streets pilot program in early November, using cameras mounted on city vehicles to catch drivers blocking bus or bike lanes in an area bounded by North Avenue, Ashland Avenue, Roosevelt Road, and Lake Michigan.

For the first 30 days of the program, drivers blocking bike or bus lanes were only sent warnings. Starting Dec. 5, violators were sent a warning only for their first offense, and a ticket for any subsequent violations.

Parking in a bus lane results in a $90 ticket, while parking in a bike lane is a $250 ticket.

Three months since ticketing began, many Chicago drivers are still unaware of the program or the penalties.

Michael Baumhart received a warning in the mail that his car was pulled over in a bus lane — even if just for a few seconds to drop off his wife.

"I have been dropping her off in the bus lane; literally I drop her off, and then she just jumps out of the car and gets out and goes," he said. "Ten, fifteen seconds total."

The city sent photographs of his car in the bus lane, and it shows a person getting out of the car at the time the warning was issued. If he's caught again, he'll need to pay a $90 fine.

"I wanted her to get out on the passenger side, and not get out in traffic," he said.

Baumhart received a warning, because it had been his first offense. He said he drops his wife off two times a week, and hasn't received any other notices from the city.

"Between the time I got the letter and the time of my violation, I would have committed the violation another five times, at $90 a pop," he said.

Because the cameras in the program are mounted on city vehicles, rather than a stationary location, it's unclear if Baumhart might have been ticketed since he was caught the first time.

"I hve been on the Chicago [Avenue] bus myself at times where one car parked in that bus lane adds 5, 10 minutes onto your trip. The city has invested a lot in this infrastructure. If it's not useful, or if it's being used improperly, then what was the point?" said Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) who pushed for the Smart Streets program.

Cameras have been mounted on eight city vehicles to spot drivers in bus and bike lanes in the Smart Streets area downtown to prevent drivers from blocking those spaces in the future. Cameras also will be added to up to six CTA buses this year.

"I have friends who have been injured, who have lost loved ones due to vehicles that were parked in bike lanes that compelled them to pull into traffic," La Spata said.

At the end of the 12-month pilot program, the city plans to review the program and its effectiveness before deciding whether to expand the program citywide.