Chicago begins automated ticketing of drivers who block bike and bus lanes downtown

"Smart Streets" pilot program to ticket cars parked in bus and bike lanes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago has launched a pilot program to mail drivers tickets for parking in bus and bicycle lanes downtown, nearly two years after the program was approved by the City Council.

Starting Monday, the city's Smart Streets program will use cameras mounted on city vehicles to automatically ticket drivers who park in bus or bike lanes in an area bounded by North Avenue, Ashland Avenue, Roosevelt Road, and Lake Michigan.

For the first 30 days of the program, vehicle owners will receive warning notices of any violations. Starting Dec. 5, vehicle owners will get a warning notice for their first offense, and a ticket for any additional violations.

Eventually, the city will also use cameras to send tickets to people who park in metered spaces without paying.

The program will start with cameras mounted on eight Chicago Department of Finance parking enforcement vehicles. Starting in 2025, six CTA buses on priority routes also will have cameras to catch vehicles blocking bus and bike lanes.

City officials said the goal is to eliminate hazards for cyclists – who are often forced to move out of bike lanes and into the same lanes as cars and other vehicles when someone blocks a bike lane – and to improve CTA bus service.

"Just one vehicle blocking these lanes can disrupt travel, create dangerous conditions, and delay commutes," said Ald. Walter Burnett (27th).

The pilot program will run for two years. Before the end of the pilot program, the Chicago Department of Transportation and Chicago Department of Finance must provide a report to the City Council on the effectiveness of the program.

The City Council signed off on the Smart Streets program in March 2023, but it was delayed after city officials struggled to find a proper vendor to supply the necessary technology.